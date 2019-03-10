Moldovan varsity to set up Chair in Ayurveda

The Republic of Moldova-based Nicolae Testemitanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy proposes to set up a Chair in Ayurveda shortly, says Ion Ababii, Rector of the university.

Talking to The Hindu before wrapping up his visit to the State here on Saturday, Mr. Ababii said his university already had a department in traditional medicines and was now preparing to mould specialists in Ayurveda.

During the course of the visit, a delegation led by Mr. Ababii had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, among others.

The university proposes to introduce a student exchange programme with Kerala from next academic year starting September. “We already have student exchange programmes with other European universities and now plan to have a similar programme with India, giving the students here practical experience in the field of medicine,” said Mr. Ababii, who have served as Health Minister of Moldova for three years from 2005.

The programme is expected to bolster the existing 300-odd Malayali students in the university.

Asked whether the students under the exchange programme would get an opportunity to work in Moldova, Mr. Ababii said regulations in Moldova might make it mandatory for such students to do their postgraduation there before being allowed to work there.

Speaking highly of the State and its high levels of education, he said that Kerala was chosen as a potential partner for various academic programmes in keeping with the motto of every university to attract the best of students.

Mr. Ababii said the students of Kerala were found to be good in science and maths, an essential prerequisite for doing good in medicine. “We are satisfied with the meetings we had here and are expecting a State delegation to visit our university by mid June,” he said.