Mokeri criticises Priyanka’s brief visit to Wayanad

Sathyan Mokeri, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection, has launched a stinging critique of the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suggesting that her fleeting presence in the constituency post-nomination indicates a lack of genuine commitment to the people. Mr. Mokeri asserted that, like her brother Rahul Gandhi, Ms. Vadra would remain disconnected and treat her time in Wayanad merely as a brief visit.

Mr. Mokeri’s comments came a day after Ms. Vadra concluded her initial round of corner meetings in the constituency as part of her campaign for the November 13 polls. The former MLA emphasised that Wayanad residents had experienced the ramifications of electing Mr. Gandhi for the past five years, during which his absence from the region was palpable.

“He abandoned Wayanad the very next day after he was re-elected in the April Lok Sabha polls,” Mr. Mokeri claimed, adding, “Now, with the UDF candidate leaving the constituency immediately after filing her nomination papers, it is evident how they regard the people here.”

After landslides

He alleged that a candidate departing the constituency on the day of filing nominations is effectively signalling her readiness to abandon it at any moment, underscoring his belief that Ms. Vadra will not be present for the people of Wayanad should she win.

Mr. Mokeri further questioned the contributions of both Mr. Gandhi and Ms. Vadra in the wake of the devastating landslides, noting that they had done little to address critical issues faced by the constituency, such as human-animal conflict and the night traffic ban.

Electoral bonds

Mr. Mokeri also made a scathing attack on Ms. Vadra during his electoral campaigning here on Wednesday regarding a donation made by her husband Robert Vadra’s company, DLF, to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through electoral bonds. He has sought clarification from Ms. Vadra on this matter, emphasising the need for transparency in political funding.

Mr. Mokeri’s accusations stand alongside the candidacy of BJP’s Navya Haridas, a two-time councillor from the Kozhikode Corporation, in the bypoll necessitated by Rahul Gandhi’s decision to vacate the Wayanad seat following his victory in the Rai Bareli constituency during the recent parliamentary elections.