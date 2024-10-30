GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mokeri criticises Priyanka’s brief visit to Wayanad

Her fleeting presence in the constituency post-nomination indicates a lack of genuine commitment to the people, says LDF candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection

Updated - October 30, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj
LDF candidate for the Wayanad byelection Sathyan Mokeri interacting with tea estate workers at Prumkoda in Wayanad district on Wednesday during his campaign.

LDF candidate for the Wayanad byelection Sathyan Mokeri interacting with tea estate workers at Prumkoda in Wayanad district on Wednesday during his campaign. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sathyan Mokeri, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection, has launched a stinging critique of the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suggesting that her fleeting presence in the constituency post-nomination indicates a lack of genuine commitment to the people. Mr. Mokeri asserted that, like her brother Rahul Gandhi, Ms. Vadra would remain disconnected and treat her time in Wayanad merely as a brief visit.

Mr. Mokeri’s comments came a day after Ms. Vadra concluded her initial round of corner meetings in the constituency as part of her campaign for the November 13 polls. The former MLA emphasised that Wayanad residents had experienced the ramifications of electing Mr. Gandhi for the past five years, during which his absence from the region was palpable.

“He abandoned Wayanad the very next day after he was re-elected in the April Lok Sabha polls,” Mr. Mokeri claimed, adding, “Now, with the UDF candidate leaving the constituency immediately after filing her nomination papers, it is evident how they regard the people here.”

After landslides

He alleged that a candidate departing the constituency on the day of filing nominations is effectively signalling her readiness to abandon it at any moment, underscoring his belief that Ms. Vadra will not be present for the people of Wayanad should she win.

Mr. Mokeri further questioned the contributions of both Mr. Gandhi and Ms. Vadra in the wake of the devastating landslides, noting that they had done little to address critical issues faced by the constituency, such as human-animal conflict and the night traffic ban.

Electoral bonds

Mr. Mokeri also made a scathing attack on Ms. Vadra during his electoral campaigning here on Wednesday regarding a donation made by her husband Robert Vadra’s company, DLF, to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through electoral bonds. He has sought clarification from Ms. Vadra on this matter, emphasising the need for transparency in political funding.

Mr. Mokeri’s accusations stand alongside the candidacy of BJP’s Navya Haridas, a two-time councillor from the Kozhikode Corporation, in the bypoll necessitated by Rahul Gandhi’s decision to vacate the Wayanad seat following his victory in the Rai Bareli constituency during the recent parliamentary elections.

Published - October 30, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.