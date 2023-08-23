ADVERTISEMENT

Moideen, benamis siphoned off ₹29 cr. in Karuvannur bank scam, alleges Anil Akkara

August 23, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Levelling serious allegations against former Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA A.C. Moideen, Congress leader and former MLA Anil Akkara on Wednesday alleged that Mr. Moideen and his benamis had swindled off ₹29 crore in the multi-crore Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam.

Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Akkara said the cheating done by Mr. Moideen, former Minister of Cooperation, must have happened with the knowledge of the Chief Minister. Mr. Moideen should resign as MLA, Mr. Akkara said.

“Anil Seth of Maharashtra, who deals with pledged gold, and Satheesh of Kannur, who lend money for interest, are benamis of Mr. Moideen. Mr. Moideen helped them to conduct multi-crore deals in the Karuvannur bank. They are the keepers of Mr. Moideen’s illegal money. Their money dealings are suspicious,” Mr. Akkara alleged.

“The ED investigation has revealed that Mr. Moideen has a deposit of ₹30 lakh in two banks, Bank of India and Cooperative Bank, Machad. According to the affidavit filed during the 2021 elections, Mr. Moideen had a deposit of ₹19 lakh. He should reveal the source of the additional income in two years,” Mr. Akkara said.

“A detailed investigation should be conducted into the corruption carried out by Mr. Moideen,” he said.

