HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Moideen, benamis siphoned off ₹29 cr. in Karuvannur bank scam, alleges Anil Akkara

August 23, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Levelling serious allegations against former Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA A.C. Moideen, Congress leader and former MLA Anil Akkara on Wednesday alleged that Mr. Moideen and his benamis had swindled off ₹29 crore in the multi-crore Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam.

Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Akkara said the cheating done by Mr. Moideen, former Minister of Cooperation, must have happened with the knowledge of the Chief Minister. Mr. Moideen should resign as MLA, Mr. Akkara said.

“Anil Seth of Maharashtra, who deals with pledged gold, and Satheesh of Kannur, who lend money for interest, are benamis of Mr. Moideen. Mr. Moideen helped them to conduct multi-crore deals in the Karuvannur bank. They are the keepers of Mr. Moideen’s illegal money. Their money dealings are suspicious,” Mr. Akkara alleged.

“The ED investigation has revealed that Mr. Moideen has a deposit of ₹30 lakh in two banks, Bank of India and Cooperative Bank, Machad. According to the affidavit filed during the 2021 elections, Mr. Moideen had a deposit of ₹19 lakh. He should reveal the source of the additional income in two years,” Mr. Akkara said.

“A detailed investigation should be conducted into the corruption carried out by Mr. Moideen,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.