Mohanlal’s Viswasanthi Foundation pledges ₹3 crore for landslide relief

Published - August 03, 2024 10:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Mohanlal visiting a landslide-hit area in Wayanad.

Actor Mohanlal visiting a landslide-hit area in Wayanad.

Actor Mohanlal, who visited the landslide-ravaged Meppadi in his capacity as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Territorial Army on Saturday, has announced that the Viswasanthi Foundation founded by him will pledge ₹3 crore for providing immediate relief to the landslide victims and for the rebuilding efforts. This will be done with the support of Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited.

“One of our commitments is the reconstruction of the LP School at Mundakkai,” the actor posted on the social media platform, X.

“The devastation in Wayanad is a deep wound that will take time to heal. Every home lost and life disrupted is a personal tragedy,” he said.

Mr. Mohanlal also applauded the dedication of his battalion, 122 TA Madras, in the rescue operations. “Their selfless dedication and the resilience of the community inspire hope. Together we will build, heal and emerge stronger,” he noted.

