Mohanlal’s football World Cup video emerges as a top-scorer

The video, directed by T.K. Rajeev Kumar, attracted 5.6 lakh views within 17 hours of its release

P.K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE
October 31, 2022 17:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanlal’s video on the football World Cup | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When actor Mohanlal spoke to director T.K. Rajeev Kumar about the possibility of doing something on the football World Cup in Qatar, the latter felt a song would be a good idea. After some research, he felt the well-documented craze for football in Malappuram district, in northern Kerala, could be a nice theme for the song. That was three months ago. On Monday, Rajeev found that the video, Tribute to World Cup Football, Qatar 2022, had already scored a stunning goal. It was trending as No. 1 on YouTube. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBxqeZ9uCRA) The video has attracted 5.6 lakh views within 17 hours of its release.

‘Sevens’ football

“We could not have imagined that it would become such a big hit within a day,” Rajeev tells The Hindu over phone from Doha, where the song was released on Sunday. Besides Malappuram’s passion for the beautiful game, the district’s unique tradition of seven-a-side football is also a dominating theme in the song, which is rendered by Mohanlal, who also has acted in it. “When I started doing the research for the song, I thought the ‘sevens’ football needed to be in focus,” says Rajeev, the director of films like Chanakyan and Pavithram. “I stayed in Malappuram for a few days to speak to footballers, like U. Sharaf Ali (former Indian captain), who have also appeared in the video.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Production quality

One of the things you would notice about the video is its overall production quality. That isn’t surprising, for the crew includes some of the big names from Malayalam cinema, like cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, editor Don Max, choreographer Brinda and production designer Santhosh Raman. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The song is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the winner of this year’s Kerala State Film Award for best music. Krishnadas Panki has written the lyrics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app