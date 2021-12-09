Mohanlal to continue as AMMA president

Actors Mohanlal and Edavela Babu will continue to be the president and general secretary respectively of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

Nobody else had filed the nominations for the posts when the list of candidates for the election of office-bearers and the members of the executive committee was announced on Thursday. Their new term is up to 2024. The election of actors Jayasurya and Siddique as joint secretary and treasurer has also been confirmed as there were no other nominations for both the posts.

Actors Asha Sharath, Maniyan Pillai Raju and Shwetha Menon are contesting for the two posts of vice president. There are 14 contestants for the 11-member executive committee. The election will be held on December 19, according to an official communication.