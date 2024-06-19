ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanlal re-elected AMMA president for the third time

Published - June 19, 2024 06:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Mohanlal has been re-elected unopposed president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). This will be the actor’s third consecutive term as head of the film artistes’ body. Actor Unni Mukundan was the only candidate for the post of treasurer. The remaining office-bearers and executive committee members will be elected at the annual general body of AMMA to be held on June 30. Jagadish, Jayan Cherthala, and Manju Pillai are contesting for the post of vice president while Kukku Parameswaran, Siddique and Unni Shivapal are vying for the post of general secretary. Anoop Chandran and Baburaj have submitted nominations for the post of joint secretary. The composition of the executive committee will depend on the number of women elected to office-bearer posts as the organisation’s bylaw stipulates the presence of at least four women in the 17-member governing body.

