Mohanlal, other accused asked to appear before court to face trial in ivory possession case

Plea by State government for withdrawal of prosecution in case dismissed

August 17, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi

Actor Mohanlal and other accused in the illegal ivory possession case have been asked to personally appear before the trial court to face criminal trial.

Anju Cletus, Judicial First Class Magistrate 3, Perumbavoor, on Thursday asked the actor and others to appear before the court on November 3. The personal appearance of the accused was ordered by the court after dismissing a petition initiated by the State government for withdrawal of prosecution. The details of the court order are yet to be known.

The court is likely to initiate steps for framing charges against the accused when they appear before it on the day.

P.N. Krishnakumar, K. Krishnakumar and Nalini Radhakrishnan are the other accused in the case.

The alleged illegal possession of the ivory surfaced following an Income Tax raid at the Kochi residence of the actor in July 2011. After the raids, the Forest department booked a case against Mr. Mohanlal for the illegal possession of two sets of ivory.

Against Wildlife Act

Though the Forest department issued the actor a certificate of ownership for the ivory five years later, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had noted in a 2018 report that the certificate was issued against the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Later, the Forest department filed a chargesheet against the accused in 2019.

The case took a curious turn in July 2020 with the Assistant Public Prosecutor filing a petition to withdraw prosecution against the actor by stating that it will be futile to pursue the case against Mr. Mohanlal and others. However, third party interveners A.A. Paulose and James Mathew, represented by lawyer Abraham Meachinkara, opposed the plea.

Public interest

Though the State and the actor challenged the third party intervention petition in the case, the Kerala High Court held that there was public interest in the issue and third party intervener had locus standi to participate in the case. The interveners had vehemently opposed the State government’s move to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against the actor.

Other 13 items

They also accused the Forest department of failing to book another case against Mr. Mohanlal for the alleged illegal possession of 13 ivory articles.

