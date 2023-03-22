Mohammed Koya institute infrastructure will be improved: Minister

March 22, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Infrastructure facilities at the C.H. Mohammed Koya Memorial State Institute for the Mentally Challenged, Pangappara, here will be enhanced as part of efforts to make it the apex institute, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was inaugurating Dhwani, the annual celebrations of the institute that functions under the General Education department, here on Wednesday.

Second-phase renovation of the institute building would begin soon, the Minister said. Work on building a playground for the children too would begin soon. The government was mulling sanctioning a new school bus for transporting the children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Public Works department, he said, had prepared an estimate for constructing a vocational training centre with modern facilities and hostel at the institute. Construction would begin as soon as administrative sanction was received from the government.

Courses on the cards

Steps would be taken to start new courses, Diploma in Education – Special Education (Multiple Disabilities) and Certificate Course in Care Giving, to train teachers to provide support to mentally challenged students, he said.

Sreekaryam ward councillor Stanley Dcruz presided over the function. Institute director Jency Varghese was present.