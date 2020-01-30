Modi’s words akin to Hitler’s: Shibu

The words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “you may hate me, but do not hate India,’’ was akin to the controversial speech heard in Germany way back in 1935, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) secretary Shibu Baby John has alleged.

Mr. John was inaugurating the ‘human map’ (Manushya Bhoopadom) of India, organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF), in protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), in Pathanamthitta on Thursday.

Drama

The ‘so-called protest’ of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the CAA was nothing but a deceptive drama, he said. The RSP leader said both the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the CPI(M) that had never hoisted the national flag at their headquarters were acting as ‘wholesale agents’ of patriotism.

Clash

The country was witnessing a dangerous clash between the Hindutva envisaged by Swami Vivekananda and the Hindutva of hatred and hostility propagated by Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

Mr. John said the anti-CAA protests across the country could not be treated as conflicts between Hindus and Muslims. He said the ongoing agitation would continue till the anti-people CAA was repealed. Victor T. Thomas, UDF district chairman, presided over the meeting.