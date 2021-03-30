Modi’s surprising quid pro quo to Naseema

Reverentially touching another person’s feet or prostrating before that person is common in Hindu culture, but seldom practised by Muslims.

National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Muslim candidate in Mannarkkad Naseema P. had one of the biggest surprises of her life when she bent down to touch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s mega election rally held at Fort Maidan here on Tuesday.

Soon after finishing his 45-minute speech that invigorated the large crowd as well as the NDA candidates on the stage, Mr. Modi was preparing to leave the stage when Ms. Naseema walked up to him and genuflected before him.

In an unexpected quid pro quo, Mr. Modi bent down and touched her feet, shared a few words of encouragement with her, and sent her briefly to a world of awe. “It was beyond words for me. I never expected it from a great man like Modiji. It’s still like a dream for me,” said Ms. Naseema.

She said she wanted to have his blessings by touching his feet. “But Modiji surprised me by honouring me. It shows how respectfully he treats women,” said Ms. Naseema.

Ms. Naseema is the only Muslim woman candidate in the NDA. She is contesting on All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam banner against the Indian Union Muslim League’s incumbent N. Shamsuddin and Communist Party of India’s K.P. Suresh Raj in Mannarkkad.