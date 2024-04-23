Modi’s speeches alarmist, out of fear of defeat: Sachin Pilot

April 23, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his controversial campaign speeches, viewing them as a ploy to distract the people by attempting to flare up communal tensions. Such strategies, he said, have been prompted by a fear of an electoral setback.

“The first round of elections has displayed that the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is on the back foot. The speeches of the BJP leaders are very alarmist. We know they have sensed something is wrong. This has led to talks about religion, Mandir-Masjid and Hindu-Muslim. The real core issues of the people matter and distracting them by talking about contentious and divisive issues will not yield any benefits,” he told media persons, while campaigning for Shashi Tharoor, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, here.

He was also critical of the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s stance in the issue and urged the body to act impartially to provide a level-playing field for all parties.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of misusing Constitutional bodies in the country. “In the last 10 years, the BJP had got a full-majority government and all they have done is play with the Constitutional institutions of this country. The transparency, functioning and credibility of such institutions are under threat,” he alleged.

Waded into the controversy surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Pilot condemned the CPI (M) leader for behaving in a manner unbecoming of someone holding a Constitutional position. “You (Mr. Vijayan) should talk about your second term and the allegations made against senior people in the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government. No good will come out of attacking Mr. Gandhi. He will win with a record margin in Wayanad. The Left must introspect on why it’s foothold across the country is shrinking every year,” he said.

The UDF and INDIA bloc have given a blueprint and framework for the next five years, Mr. Pilot added.