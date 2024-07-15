Modi’s recent visit to Russia to boost bilateral ties: Suresh Gopi

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Tourism Suresh Gopi has said the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia has provided a new impetus to the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

Mr. Gopi addressed a seminar organised by the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram on ‘Significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia and the XXII Indo-Russian Bilateral Summit on Monday.

He said that India’s decision to open two more consulates in Russia in Kazan and Yekaterinburg will boost tourism. Coupled with the travel sanctions imposed on Russians in Europe, India must take advantage of the scenario by leveraging its tourism potential.

The Minister opined that the signing of the strategic partnership between former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and President Vladimir Putin was a milestone in the countries’ bilateral ties. Moreover, the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Russian President has contributed greatly to cementing ties between the nations. Both leaders, he specified, have met 17 times.

Elaborating on the strong ties among the countries that have weathered several adverse circumstances, Mr. Gopi pointed out that India was one of the few countries that tread a balanced path during the Ukrainian crisis. The government’s decision to purchase oil from Russia helped control the fuel price. We continue to associate with Russia in defence and the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Russia has also reiterated its position to support India’s candidacy for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, he added.

Honorary Consul of Russia and Director of the Russian House Ratheesh C. Nair presided over the function. Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries president S.N. Raghuchandran Nair and journalist M.G. Radhakrishnan were among those who spoke on the occasion.

