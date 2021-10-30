Modi’s invitation to Pope is ‘historic’: Bishops

KOCHI

30 October 2021 19:05 IST

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council feel the move will strengthen India’s secular fabric

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has described as historic the invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pope Francis to visit India.

In a statement here on Saturday, KCBC president Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop, said the invitation extended to the Pope would increase the prestige of India among the community of nations.

Advertising

Advertising

Pope Francis has been considered an advocate of great morality and the voice of humanity among world leaders. The visit of the Pope would help strengthen the ties between the Vatican and India as well as create greater friendship between Christians and other religious communities in the country, the Cardinal said.

The invitation extended to the Pope to visit India was a matter of great joy for all, especially the Christians, the Cardinal said. He also expressed the hope that the Pope would soon visit India, which was the seat of plurality, brotherhood, and peaceful coexistence among different communities. The council extended its greetings to the Prime Minister.

Syro-Malabar Church welcomes meet

BJP State president K. Surendran called on Cardinal Mar Baselious Cleemis, the head of the Syro-Malabar Church, to highlight the Prime Minister’s meeting with the Pope.

The Cardinal welcomed the meeting and said the two leaders could bring humanity together for the common good, including fast-tracking climate risk mitigation, and ushering in a greener world for future generations.

Mar Cleemis said Christians worldwide, particularly in India and Kerala, viewed the summit meeting with great hope.

Mr. Surendran said Mr. Modi’s meeting with the Pope would bring about global level changes that would greatly influence Kerala.

A landmark meet: Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan termed the Modi-Pope Francis summit a watershed in global politics.

At a function in Thalassery, Mr. Muraleedharan said the meeting would reinforce peace and friendship and bring the world together for reversing climate change and other ills.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram bureau)