Modi’s invitation to Pope is ‘historic’: Bishops

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council feel the move will strengthen India’s secular fabric

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has described as “historic” the invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pope Francis to visit India.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Bishops’ Council president Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop, said that the invitation extended to the Pope would increase the prestige of India among the community of nations.

Pope Francis has been considered an advocate of great morality and the voice of humanity among world leaders. The visit of the Pope would help strengthen the ties between the Vatican and India as well as create greater friendship between Christians and other religious communities in the country, the Cardinal said.

The invitation extended to the Pope to visit India was a matter of great joy for all, especially the Christians, the Cardinal said. He also expressed the hope that the Pope would soon visit India, which was the seat of plurality, brotherhood, and peaceful coexistence among different communities. The Bishops’ Council extended its greetings to the Prime Minister.