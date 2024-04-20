Modi’s guarantee a bundle of lies: Baby

April 20, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby said here on Saturday that both Indian and Israeli Prime Ministers were on the same path of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee is nothing but a bundle of lies. He is an emperor of falsehoods,” said Mr. Baby.

The CPI(M) leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to implement the Uniform Civil Code with the objective of dividing society. A third term should not be given to Mr. Modi, he said.

Mr. Baby said farmer suicides increased in the country in the past 10 years because Mr. Modi had cheated the farmers through his false promises. Unemployment peaked in the country, and Mr. Modi was approaching the people with false promises again, he said.

He said the Left had to criticise the Congress in subjects such as electoral bonds and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in spite of the alliance between the two in some States. “For the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, the non-arrest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the big issue,” he said.

Mr. Baby accused Mr. Gandhi of blabbering politically. “At least he should think about his relation to Nehru,” he said.

