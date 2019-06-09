Modi’s campaign full of ‘lies, poison, hatred’: Rahul

Stepping up his attack on the Prime Minister on the second day of his visit to Wayanad, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha election campaign was filled with ‘lies, poison and hatred’, but the Congress stood for truth, love and affection.

Mr. Gandhi, who is in his constituency on a thanksgiving three-day visit after being elected to the Lok Sabha, addressed party workers at six roadshows at Kalpetta, Kambalakkad, Panamaram, Mananthavady, Pulpally and Sulthan Bathery, braving the scorching sun.

Addressing a crowd at Kalpetta, Mr. Gandhi said Mr. Modi ‘uses hatred, anger and lies’, which are his ‘weapons’. The Congress will continue to fight the ‘worst sentiments’ the Prime Minister represents. ‘‘He [Mr. Modi] might have all the institutions, channels, media, all the money in the world, all the rich business men. But we have truth by our side.’’

Thanking voters at Bathery for electing him with a huge majority, Mr. Gandhi said the issues of the hill district were highly complex and a joint attempt was needed to address them. “I belong to the Congress party, but my doors are open to every single citizen of Wayanad irrespective of the ideology they believe in,” Mr. Gandhi said. “My job is to listen to the people of the constituency, understand their difficulties and work with them to improve their life.”

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi visited the MP’s facilitation centre at the civil station here and interacted with political party leaders and representatives of various organisations.

Twenty-seven delegates submitted memorandums on issues pertaining to the district. Mr. Gandhi assured them that he would raise them in the Parliament.

Visit ends today

Mr. Gandhi will leave for New Delhi from the Karipur international airport on Sunday after visiting Engapuzha and Mukkam in the Thiruvambady Assembly segment, which comes under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, in Kozhikode district.