Modi will retain power: Goa Chief Minister

Pramod Sawant inaugurates meeting of beneficiaries of Central schemes in Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency at Haripad

February 21, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government has ensured a corruption-free governance in the country, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

He was inaugurating a meeting of beneficiaries of Central schemes in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency at Haripad on Wednesday.

Mr. Sawant said that ‘Modi’s guarantees’ were not mere words but assurances that would be fulfilled. “The United Progressive Alliance rule was enmeshed in corruption. Today, the country is making progress at various levels. The Modi-led government will return to power,” he said.

The Goa Chief Minister said that the BJP would put up a great performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kerala.

BJP State secretary Pandalam Prathapan presided. BJP leaders K.S. Radhakrishnan, M.V. Gopakumar and others attended the meeting.

