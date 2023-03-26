ADVERTISEMENT

Modi will help Rahul become PM, says P. C. Thomas

March 26, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Member of Parliament over “Modi surname” remark will only muster widespread support for him, said Kerala Congress leader and former Union minister P. C. Thomas. He said in a statement here on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move is against democratic values and will only help Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister of India. “Modi has moved against Rahul Gandhi in a way that even leaders of countries with weaker democracies would not act. The verdict against the Congress leader will not hold water and his moves in the coming days will bring about major changes in India, Mr. Thomas added.

