HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi will help Rahul become PM, says P. C. Thomas

March 26, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Member of Parliament over “Modi surname” remark will only muster widespread support for him, said Kerala Congress leader and former Union minister P. C. Thomas. He said in a statement here on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move is against democratic values and will only help Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister of India. “Modi has moved against Rahul Gandhi in a way that even leaders of countries with weaker democracies would not act. The verdict against the Congress leader will not hold water and his moves in the coming days will bring about major changes in India, Mr. Thomas added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.