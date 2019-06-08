PM visits Guruvayur temple

Prime Minster Narendra Modi visited the Sreekrishna temple in Guruvayur on Saturday. After darshan, Mr. Modi offered thulabharam with lotus. He spent around 25 minutes at the temple.
Governor P. Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran accompanied Mr. Modi. The Prime Minister, who landed at the helipad of Sree Krishna College at 9.45 a.m, reached the temple by 10.20 a.m. and was welcomed by the authorities with poorna kumbham.
At a meeting, Mr. Modi said he considered himself fortunate for the chance to visit Guruvayur, known was Bhooloka Vaikundam.
“I come from Gujarat where Dwaraka, the birth place of Lord Krishna, is situated. I find immense pleasure in visiting Krishna temples,” he said.
The Guruvayur Devaswom authorities submitted a development plan of ₹450 crore to the Prime Minister.
