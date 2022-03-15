Modi to open newspaper centenary fete
Staff Reporter
Kozhikode
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually open the centenary celebrations of Mathrubhumi, the Kozhikode-based Malayalam daily. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver the keynote address on the occasion. The celebrations to be held at Calicut Trade Centre at 10.30 a.m. on March 18, will be presided over by P.V. Chandran, chairman and managing editor of the daily. Managing director M.V. Sreyamskumar and writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair will be present on the occasion, a press release said.
