Modi to address BJP rally today

PALAKKAD

29 March 2021 20:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election rally at Fort Maidan here on Tuesday. It will be Mr. Modi’s first campaign rally in the State in this Assembly election. He had addressed a BJP rally at Fort Maidan during the last Assembly election in May 2016.

Although the Prime Minister will be campaigning for the BJP’s Palakkad candidate E. Sreedharan, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates from the remaining 11 constituencies in the district will also attend the rally.

Advertising

Advertising

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Mr. Modi’s function. He is to reach Indira Gandhi Stadium by chopper at 10.45 p.m., where he will be received by top BJP leaders. His convoy will proceed to Fort Maidan by road through Sultanpet. BJP officials said that the function would begin at 11 a.m.

About 25,000 seats have been arranged at the venue for the public. BJP district leadership requested the cadres and the public to reach the venue at least by 9 a.m. As many as 10 gates have been set up to enter the venue. When nine of them will be open for the public, the gate in front of the Municipal Office will be reserved for VIPs.

Police conducted a trial run of the Prime Minister’s motorcade through Sultanpet on Monday. There will be traffic restrictions in Palakkad town from 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.