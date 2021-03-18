Modi, Shah to campaign in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

Pinarayi to address rallies today

National and State leaders of different parties are expected to join the electioneering in the district in the coming days. Candidates, workers and sympathisers of major parties are upbeat about the arrival of their leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are among the top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders scheduled to campaign in the district.

CM in district today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address election rallies at five places in the district on Friday. He will attend meetings at Koottanad Bazaar in the Thrithala constituency, Upper Pattambi in the Pattambi constituency, SBI Junction at Shoranur in the Shoranur constituency, Sreekrishnapuram bus-stand in the Ottapalam constituency, and Kongad bus-stand in the Kongad constituency.

Mr. Modi is expected to address an election rally at Kotta Maidan here on March 30. He will campaign for BJP candidate E. Sreedharan in Palakkad. Mr. Shah will take part in roadshow next Wednesday for BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar in the Malampuzha constituency. BJP’s central leaders such as Smriti Irani, Meenakshi Lekhi and Tejasvi Surya are also expected to reach Palakkad.

CPI(M) leaders

CPI(M) leaders Prakash Karat, Subhashini Ali, S. Ramachandran Pillai, M.A. Baby and K.K. Shylaja will campaign for LDF candidates in the district. Ms. Shylaja will reach here on Sunday, Mr. Baby next Wednesday, Mr. Pillai and Ms. Ali on March 27, and Mr. Karat on March 31.

The UDF said apart from its State leaders such as Mullappally Ramachandran, Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy and M.M. Hassan, a few national leaders would also reach Palakkad for campaigning.