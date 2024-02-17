GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi, Pinarayi two sides of the same coin: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition accuses Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran of being indifferent to the increasing incidence of man-animal conflicts in Wayanad

February 17, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as two sides of the same coin. Addressing the media during the Samaragni protest rally against the policies of the State and Union governments here on Saturday, Mr. Satheesan said that both Mr. Modi and Mr. Vijayan were against people’s agitations in Delhi and Kerala respectively.

Mr. Satheesan said that the State government used the police against those who protested against wild animal attacks in Wayanad because the Chief Minister was intolerant. “Both Mr. Modi and Mr. Vijayan are autocrats. People will respond emotionally when their lives are endangered. They should not be portrayed as extremists,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan accused Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran of being indifferent and insensitive to the increasing incidence of man-animal conflicts in Wayanad. “We had raised the matter several times in the Assembly and outside. The government has no plans to find a solution to the issue. Mr. Saseendran had asked whether the elephants were coming out of the jungle just because he was the Minister.”

Five tigers on the prowl

Mr. Satheesan said that 85 people had lost their lives in wild animal attack in the State until December. “People of Wayanad are living in fear. In Sultan Bathery alone, five tigers are on the prowl. The Forest department has to act to protect the people,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan said that the Congress would support an amendment to the Wildlife Act to protect the people. He said the issue should be raised at the national level. The Congress would include it in its election manifesto, he said.

