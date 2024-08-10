Modi offers all possible aid for landslide-hit Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Centre would provide all possible help in the relief and rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairing a review meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate here after visiting the landslide-hit villages, Mr. Modi said supporting the victims of the catastrophe was the need of the hour and funds would not be a constraint. The Centre would stand together with the Kerala government to help those who lost everything in the disaster, he said.

Also Read | Wayanad landslides: Ministers hopeful of reasonable compensation from Centre after Modi visit

“This disaster in Wayanad is not an ordinary one The dreams of thousands of families have been shattered. I have seen the situation on the spot. I met the victims at relief camps who faced this disaster. I also met the injured patients,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi also undertook an aerial survey of the areas affected by the landslides, which claimed 239 lives. Over 130 persons are still missing.

‘Will fulfil all requests’

Mr. Modi said the Union government would make all efforts to fulfil all requests from the State government. He said that when he was informed of the landslides, a Minister of State was sent to the State to assess the gravity of the situation. Teams from the NDRF, Army and the Air Force were also deployed for rescue and relief operations. “I had discussed with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the morning when the incident took place and assured him all the possible assistance at the earliest,” Mr. Modi said. “All the agencies of the Central government were mobilised immediately,” he said.

“I want to assure the families of the deceased that they are not alone. We are all standing with them. The State and Union governments will ensure that no work is hampered due to dearth of money,” the Prime Minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw and experienced a disaster very closely around 47 years ago after a dam at Morbi in Gujarat was destroyed following heavy rain, and Morbi city was flooded. More than 2,500 people died in the catastrophe. I stayed there for about six months as a volunteer. I can understand these circumstances and I assure you that the country and the Government of India will leave no stone unturned,” Mr. Modi added.

Mr. Modi reached Wayanad in an IAF helicopter around 12.15 p.m. along with Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Suresh Gopi. They undertook an aerial survey of the landslide-flattened villages in the Meppadi grama panchayat such as Punchirimattom, Mundakkai and Chooralmala. He spent around 50 minutes in the disaster zone.

Mr. Modi landed on a temporary helipad at the SKMJ Higher Secondary School around 1 p.m. and left for Chooralmala by road. After travelling nearly 26 km, Mr. Modi reached ground zero on foot and inspected the collapsed Vellarmala school from a safe distance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Decoding the Wayanad landslide | In Focus podcast

The NDRF used a map to explain its search and rescue operations to Mr Modi. Chief Secretary V. Venu and ADGP A.R. Ajith Kumar briefed him on the situation. He interacted with the Army and NDRF personnel after visiting the Bailey Bridge constructed by the Army to provide a vital link for emergency responders to reach the landslide-struck Mundakkai across the Iruvanjipuzha river.

Later the Prime Minister visited the relief camp at the St. Joseph’s School in Meppadi around 2.40 p.m. and interacted with 12 survivors, including two orphaned students. He spent nearly 50 minutes there.

Mr. Modi then reached Dr. Moopen’s Medical College at Rippon around 3.40 p.m. and spent nearly 20 minutes with six persons, who were injured seriously in the landslides.

Mr. Modi left for the Kannur airport around 5 p.m. after attending the review meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.