Modi intolerant towards critical questions, says Riyas

April 23, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is often found to be intolerant towards critical questions, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has alleged.

He was opening ‘Young India Asks the PM’, an event organised by the Kozhikode district committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit to Kerala. The DYFI is posing 100 questions to the Prime Minister at the event.

Mr. Riyas said that Mr. Modi had held a press conference only once during his tenure. The lives of those who ask questions to him were in peril. Even media organisations had not been spared. What happened to the BBC was there for everyone to see. “Mr. Modi had promised to create 2 crore jobs every year before he became PM. By that account, now we must have had at least 18 crore new jobs. But what has happened is that the unemployment rate is the highest in the country since we became independent,” Mr. Riyas said. The participation of those in the 17-40 age group, especially women, had come down drastically in the past few years, he added.

K.M. Sachindev and M. Vijin, MLAs, were present, among others.