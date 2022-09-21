Modi govt. taking away people’s wealth, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Vyttila Junction in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Narendra Modi government was taking away the wealth of people and handing it over to his few friends, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the Kochi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday, Mr. Gandhi said millions of Indians, including farmers, traders, fishermen and petty businessmen, were struggling to survive even as the three or four friends of the Prime Minister were enhancing their wealth.

The BJP and the RSS were dividing the country along caste, religious and language lines and spreading hatred among various sections.

“We want an India were people live in peace and prosperity and care for one another,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a public function during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Aluva in Kochi on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

“India will not accept the unfair practice of ill-treating majority of its people. We will not accept an India where its youth have to beg for a job,” he said.

Some friends of the Prime Minister were the beneficiaries of the hike in fuel price and essential commodities. “Every Indian, while buying fuel for their vehicles, should ask who was benefitting from fuel price hike,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi resumed the rally from Kalamassery to conclude at Aluva.