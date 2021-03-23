Modi govt. eroding political morals, says Yechury

KASARAGOD

23 March 2021 23:35 IST

CPI(M) leader says Centre selling away nation’s assets

A victory for the LDF in Kerala was essential to ensure the political morals of the country, Sitaram Yechury, general secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an LDF election rally at the Raja’s School ground at Neeleswaram in Kasaragod on Tuesday.

Mr. Yechury said the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to destroy secularism and democracy in the country. However, during the past five years, the Left government in the State had shown the world how to combat it with humanitarian alternatives. The government had not slowed down the welfare of the people and development even during the time of the floods and the COVID-19 epidemic, he observed. Of the 600 promises made in the manifesto five years ago, 580 had been implemented. It was a record as compared with other States, he said. In contrast, farmers in Delhi had been on strike for months in protest against the Central government’s anti-farmer policies. More than 300 farmers had died on the streets, he said. But, the Centre had not listened to the farmers nor addressed their concerns.

The Modi government was selling the assets of the country. These included banks, PSUs, insurance, Railways and airlines. It sought to overthrow the Constitution and use Governors to usurp the rights of States. It was also using agencies such as the CBI and the ED to put the States into crises. The same pattern of conduct was found in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh.

“Ours is a land of many languages ​​and cultures. Our culture is like a river flowing in many directions but ultimately joining the ocean. The BJP government is seeking to erase that history and teach mythology and to eliminate the diversity of languages”, Mr. Yechury said.