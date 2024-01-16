PM Modi enthrals BJP workers with roadshow in Kochi

January 16, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out a one-and-a-half-kilometre roadshow in the city on Tuesday evening sending BJP workers into a frenzy.

The roadshow, which is perceived as the soft launch of the BJP’s campaign for the 2024 general election in Kerala, saw the State unit of the party mobilising its workers in large numbers.

Mr. Modi, who travelled in an open vehicle from KPCC Junction to Ernakulam Guest House, greeted the workers, who lined up behind the iron barricades put up by the police and security personnel.

BJP State president K. Surendran was the only leader from the State who accompanied the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

The party workers, who waited patiently for the Prime Minister to arrive in the city, welcomed him by showering petals and raising slogans. Some party workers were heard raising Jai Sree Ram slogans as the cavalcade passed by. The sloganeering and cheering reached a feverish pitch as the vehicle carrying the Prime Minister moved along the road.

The roadshow began nearly two hours late as the Prime Minister reached Cochin International Airport at 7 p.m. by a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force. He then left for the Naval airport by helicopter and from there reached KPCC Junction by 7.45 p.m. for the roadshow to begin.

Earlier, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, Chief Secretary V. Venu, State Police Chief Sheik Darvesh Sahib, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and District Police Chief (Rural) Vaibhav Saksena were among those who received the Prime Minister who arrived here for a two-day visit.

A large number of BJP leaders were also present at the airport to receive the Prime Minister at the airport and KPCC Junction.

