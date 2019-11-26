Modi endangering democracy: Brinda Karat

The Narendra Modi government which had “butchered democracy in Maharashtra”, was trying to privatise even democracy, said CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat, here on Monday.

She was speaking after inaugurating a public meeting in Koothuparamba on the occasion of the Koothuparamba Martyrs’ Day held at the Koothuparamba municipal council stadium.

Ms. Karat said the Modi government was endangering democracy in the country. The government, which had sold out the country’s natural resources and public sector enterprises, had turned democracy into a commodity. MLAs were being bought like grocery, she said, and added that democracy was misused and traded under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah.

MLAs were like jumping frogs in the rainy season. Those in the Congress and the NCP were jumping to the BJP for money and status, she said.

“Only those in the Left stand firm in the ideals”, she said.

DYFI national president P.A. Mohammed Riyas; State secretary A.A. Rahim; president S. Satheesh; CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan; State committee member P. Jayarajan; Valsan Panoli; and MLAs T.V. Rajesh and A.M Shamseer spoke.