I’m a staunch critic of Modi, says Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, says he has always been a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the “outcry” in the party over his stance supporting Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Singhvi is based on “hysterical reactions to distorted reporting of a single tweet.”

In his explanation to KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Wednesday, Mr. Tharoor said the reference in his tweet that “Modi should be praised when he says or does the right thing” was an argument for the Congress to enhance its credibility with voters who abandoned the party for the BJP but can be won back.

“Mr. Modi has done little worth praising. But he has been effective in raising his vote share from 31% in 2014 to 37% in 2019 and as a party which stayed around 19%, we in the Congress need to make an effort to understand why,” he said.

Mr. Tharoor said he was “astonished to hear” that Mr. Ramachandran believed that he had justified Mr. Modi. On the contrary, he continued to be a critic of Mr. Modi as could be seen from the recent Parliament debates. “Find me one leader from our State who has made 10% of the effort I made to study and oppose the Modi government on every Bill it sought to introduce against the spirit of the Constitution and the Congress party values. I intervened more than 50 times in Parliament, spoke against 17 Bills with courage and conviction. Can any of my critics from Kerala say they have done so? Who on earth can credibly accuse me of volte face from the stand I took when I sat alongside you in the last Lok Sabha,” he said.

Power of his pen

Mr. Tharoor claimed he had always used the power of his pen to write against the Modi government’s first term. The BJP had also filed two cases against him for demonising Modi, one of which was for an arrest warrant.