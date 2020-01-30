Modi challenging ideas of great leaders: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to challenge the ideas of great leaders in the country.

Speaking after inaugurating a public meeting held in connection with a United Democratic Front (UDF) against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here on Thursday, Mr. Gandhi said there were great leaders in the country, including Mahatma Gandhi, who encouraged others to search for the truth.

“But today, an ignorant man was trying to challenge these ideas. He is so full of hatred and anger and he cannot even understand what is India’s strength,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Comparing the ideology of Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse to Mr. Modi, Mr. Gandhi said that both of them believed in the same ideology. “There is no difference, except Mr. Modi does not have the guts to say that he believes in Nathuram Godse,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi said the country had showed the world the importance of unity in diversity. Different languages, religions and beliefs in the country were all working together towards one goal. But now, the country had lost its way, he said.

“People are locked up for saying what they believed in,” Mr. Gandhi said adding that the life of thinkers such as Gauri Lankesh and M.M. Kalburgi were examples.

“Unemployment is the highest in the country in past 45 years,” Mr. Gandhi said adding that the economic growth had declined from 9.5% to 2.5%.

Mr. Gandhi said youngsters could not see a future and the people now have to prove that they were Indians. “I know I am an Indian and I don’t have to prove it to anybody,” Mr. Gandhi said adding that 1.3 billion Indians would also not have to prove their nationality.