Modi and party dividing the country: RSP leader Manoj Bhattacharya

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 15, 2022 20:50 IST

A front view of  a rally held in Kollam on Saturday in connection with the State conference of Revolutionary Socialist Party. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Tagging Narendra Modi a shameless leader, RSP general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya has said the Prime Minister and his party are dividing the country.

The veteran leader was inaugurating the public meeting as part of the State conference of Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) here on Saturday.

“The youth of this country have been deprived of their jobs and democratic rights. In the hunger index, India is 107th country out of the 121 countries in the world. According to the first National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) released by the NITI Aayog, 25% of the population have become very poor,” he said. Urging the cadres to rise against the autocratic rule, he added that the country was going through precarious times.

Criticising the SilverLine project of the State government and requesting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to rethink, he said special attention should be given for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) while implementing such projects. “The project should be cancelled, as it is not beneficial to common people. I request Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan to rethink his decision.”

Reacting to news reports about the human sacrifice in Pathanamthitta, he observed that such incidents being reported from a Communist-party governed State was a matter of serious concern. While N.K. Premachandran, MP, presided over the function, party State secretary A.A. Aziz, senior leader Shibu Baby John and Central Secretariat member Babu Divakaran also spoke on the occasion.

