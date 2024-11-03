Modi aims to hold on to power at any cost: Priyanka

Congress leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government on Sunday, accusing it of prioritising the interests of big businesses over the welfare of the common people.

Addressing a public meeting as part of her electoral campaign here, Ms. Vadra claimed that Mr. Modi sought to cling on to power by sowing division, inciting hatred and undermining democratic institutions. “Modiji’s government operates solely for his wealthy business allies,” she said. “Their goal is not to enhance your quality of life, create jobs or improve health and education. It is merely to maintain power by any means, by dividing people, fostering anger, and stripping away your rights.”

Joblessness, inflation

Ms. Vadra highlighted the alarming rates of unemployment and inflation in the country during her campaign. “Unemployment is at an all-time high in the country. You work tirelessly to educate your children, yet finding jobs for them has become nearly impossible,” she said.

Ms. Vadra also criticised the rising prices of essential commodities, asserting that they posed a significant challenge to people. “The increasing cost of living is putting immense pressure on ordinary citizens,” she said.

Ms. Vadra also did not hold back on her critique of the State government, particularly regarding its alleged negligence in providing modern medical facilities in the district. “My brother fought diligently to set up the Wayanad Government Medical College, achieving some success. However, the necessary facilities there still need to be strengthened,” she said.

She expressed disappointment that despite efforts by the State government to inaugurate the college, it was yet to commence full operations. “It is disheartening to see a sign board that reads ‘Wayanad Medical College’ without any actual medical services being offered. It should be functioning at full capacity to serve the community,” Ms. Vadra said.

Lauds residents

Celebrating the spirit of Wayanad’s residents, Ms. Vadra commended them for their resilience and their legacy of standing up against oppression. “This land thrives on unity among religions. You are descendants of great leaders such as Pazhassi Raja, Thalakkal Chanthu and Edachena Kunkan, who have always championed justice and equality,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude for the support shown to her brother, Rahul Gandhi, particularly during his challenging moments. “When my brother faced relentless attacks from the BJP, it was you, my dear brothers and sisters, who recognised his truthfulness and determination. You stood by him, bolstering his resolve to fight for justice,” Ms. Vadra said.

The Wayanad constituency, a stronghold for the Congress party, anticipates a three-way contest in the upcoming bypolls, featuring Ms. Gandhi, BJP’s Navya Haridas, and Left Democratic Frotncandidate Sathyan Mokeri. Ms. Vadra is contesting for the seat that was vacated by her brother following his election from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh as well during the general election.