Modernisation of two railway stations in Alappuzha set to begin

June 15, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Modernisation of Alappuzha and Kayamkulam railway stations is set to begin. Both stations were recently included in the Amrit Bharat Station scheme of the Union Ministry of Railways.

A.M. Ariff, MP, who chaired separate meetings to review the projects on Thursday, said the stations would witness developments to the tune of ₹8 crore each. Among the facilities planned are escalators, foot overbridges, parking facilities, platform shelter, beautification and so on. At Kayamkulam, she-lodges will be constructed in association with the municipality. Mr. Ariff said new lifts constructed at the Alappuzha railway station would be made operational soon.

Divisional railway manager S.M. Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager Jerin G. Anand and others attended the meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.