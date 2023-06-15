ADVERTISEMENT

Modernisation of two railway stations in Alappuzha set to begin

June 15, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Modernisation of Alappuzha and Kayamkulam railway stations is set to begin. Both stations were recently included in the Amrit Bharat Station scheme of the Union Ministry of Railways.

A.M. Ariff, MP, who chaired separate meetings to review the projects on Thursday, said the stations would witness developments to the tune of ₹8 crore each. Among the facilities planned are escalators, foot overbridges, parking facilities, platform shelter, beautification and so on. At Kayamkulam, she-lodges will be constructed in association with the municipality. Mr. Ariff said new lifts constructed at the Alappuzha railway station would be made operational soon.

Divisional railway manager S.M. Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager Jerin G. Anand and others attended the meetings.

