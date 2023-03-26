Modern Supplyco supermarkets will be started across the State: Minister

March 26, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

Modern Supplyco supermarkets will be started across Kerala as part of price control measures, Minister G.R. Anil has said.

He was inaugurating on Sunday the renovated building of Puthoor Supplyco supermarket. “Supplyco has been making critical interventions in the market. Apart from Supplyco stuff, the products of private companies available in the market will also be distributed through our supermarkets at low prices. The State government has set aside ₹2,000 crore in the Budget to control price hike,” said the Minister who added that payment for paddy procurement up to January 31 had been disbursed. “The farmers will receive the payment for the second phase procurement without delay,” he said.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who presided over the function, said Supplyco played a crucial role in keeping the price hike in check. “Kerala is one among the States with the least inflation. Food grains including rice are distributed through public distribution system outlets including Supplyco and Maveli stores at lower prices compared to rice-producing States. Kerala has an efficient public distribution system that does not cause any inconvenience to commoners,” said Mr. Balagopal. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, Supplyco chairman and managing director Sriram Venkitaraman, block panchayat president A. Abhilash, Neduvathur grama panchayat president V.K. Jyoti, and district panchayat member G. Suma Lal, were also present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT