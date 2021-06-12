Modern operation theatre to be set up

PATHANAMATHITTA

₹57 lakh sanctioned for facility at Thiruvalla taluk hospital

In a major boost to the public sector health-care network in Pathanamathitta, the State Health Department has kick-started the proceedings to establish a state-of-the-art operation theatre complex at the Thiruvalla Taluk Headquarters Hospital.

According to Health Minister Veena George, an administrative sanction of ₹57 lakh has been accorded to the project, which will house a modular operating theatre, a step-down ICU , an autoclave room and a medicine store, among others. The pre-construction formalities will be expedited to complete the project in a time-bound manner.

The operation theatre complex, with a built-up area of 6,800 sq ft, will be set up in the new building of the taluk hospital. It will have two operating tables to carry out surgeries on two patients simultaneously while the step-down ICU will have four beds. The complex will also feature modern equipment including an air handling unit with a modern heppa filter.

The authorities, meanwhile, are also planning to set up the facilities for laparoscopy surgery in the next phase.