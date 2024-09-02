Modern effluent treatment plant opened at Kanhangad

A cutting-edge sustainable bioenergy-based effluent treatment plant (ETP), designed to handle wastewater from the desiccated coconut industry, started functioning at Vittal Agro Industries at Kanhangad on September 2 (Monday). The installation of the plant coincides with World Coconut Day. It utilises technology developed by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), based in Thiruvananthapuram, for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairperson Sreekala S. inaugurated the ETP, with CSIR-NIIST Director Anandharamakrishnan C. presiding over the event.

Ms. Sreekala said pollution issues caused by effluents from the desiccated coconut industry had been a concern for the KSPCB for years. She praised the NIIST for developing a sustainable ETP solution and expressed hope that other units in the sector would follow suit in implementing similar technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Anandharamakrishnan noted that the newly installed ETP would serve as a model, encouraging other industries to adopt the technology. He said the NIIST was seeking additional industrial partnerships to license and widely implement the technology across Kerala and neighbouring States.

The custom-designed plant had the capacity to treat approximately 60,000 litres of effluent daily, said a press release. It will recover around 500 cubic metres of biogas and produce 50,000 litres of reusable quality water from the treated effluent.

With around 150 desiccated coconut units operating across South India, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, the treatment of their high-strength wastewater has been a significant environmental challenge. Traditional methods have struggled to handle the high oil and fat content of this wastewater. In contrast, the new bioenergy-based technology developed by the NIIST efficiently processes waste, recovers biogas, and produces reusable water.

The high-rate anaerobic treatment technology used, known as the Buoyant Filter Bioreactor (BFBR), is patented in the U.S. and has been previously applied in other industries such as rice mills and cream factories. The technology was recently customised by the NIIST for the desiccated coconut industry.

The model ETP was financially supported by the Technology Mission Division of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, with additional support from the Coconut Development Board (CDB) and the KSPCB. Ajit Haridas, former chairperson of the KSPCB and former chief scientist at NIIST, and Vincent Mathew, Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Kerala, spoke at the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.