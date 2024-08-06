GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modern and climate change resilient township for Wayanad landslide victims planned

Published - August 06, 2024 08:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would harness global expertise, state-of-the-art and future-proof climate-resilient technologies, and enlist top environmental architects to build a model township for the landslide victims in Wayanad. 

The government would invest heavily in the project. Several businesses and altruistic entities have come forward to help.

Mr Vijayan said the PWD would remove unsafe structures in the disaster zone and rebuild destroyed village roads. He said the State’s Relief Commission would brief the Central Inter-Ministerial team about the Wayanad situation. 

Mr Vijayan said service providers would visit survivors at relief camps and hospitals and restore their lost mobile phone connections and devices. He said the government would restore lost academic certificates and revenue documents. 

He declared free power and rations for people in 11 wards falling under the disaster zone. 

