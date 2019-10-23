Moderation row: govt. tells varsity to review decision

The government, which has found itself on the back foot over the mark scandal involving Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel, has advised the Mahatma Gandhi University to review its decision to award special moderation to several students.

The informal communication to adopt remedial steps to settle the controversy was made in the wake of a meeting that was convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday, during which he was apprised of the decisions taken during the controversial adalat.

Consequently, the Syndicate of the university are likely to convene a special meeting on Thursday to explore options that would enable the establishment as well as the government to wriggle out of the controversy.

Meanwhile, a report that was submitted by Usha Titus, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, to the Chief Minister has vindicated Mr. Jaleel of the charges of impinging upon the autonomy of the university.

An attendee of the controversial adalat that had been held on February 22, the official stated that the decision to award moderation of mark to a B.Tech. student had been taken by a Syndicate a day prior to the programme. The subsequent decision to award up to five marks as moderation additionally to the existing moderation for several students was taken at another Syndicate meeting on April 30 on the basis of an out-of-agenda item.

Nether had the Minister or his office had any role in the decision-making process, nor was the issue taken up for decision at the adalat, the report said.

Among the options that lie before the university was one to ratify the awarding of special moderation by the Academic Council, which had been left in the dark while the decision had been taken by the Syndicate. Under the circumstances, the alternative option of nullifying the decision as a whole could prove to be a daunting task as such a move could adversely affect over 125 students, sources said.