Moderate turnout in Pathanamthitta

08 December 2020 23:45 IST

District authority puts polling at 69.74%; 5.75 lakh women exercise franchise

The local body polls in Pathanamthitta, which witnessed a multi-cornered contest led by the three major political fronts, witnessed a moderate turnout on Tuesday.

As per initial estimates of the district election authority, the overall voter turnout in the district was 69.74% . The final figure will be released by the State Election Commission later. In the 2015 polls, the voter turnout in the district was 72.8%.

On a day blessed by weather gods, polling began on a brisk note with the first three hours recording a polling percentage of 22.89. Although it witnessed a lull around midday, the momentum picked up again in the afternoon.

Barring the death of a voter, who collapsed soon after voting at a polling station at Idamuri, near Ranni, no major untoward incident was reported during polling on the day. The deceased was identified as Mathai, 90. Instances of voting machines developing snags were reported from a couple of locations, but they were rectified soon.

Of the 5.75 lakh female voters in the district, 68.83% exercised their franchise while 70.78% of the 5.02 lakh male voters also cast their votes.

Among municipalities, Pandalam reported the highest polling of 75.42%, followed by 71.49% recorded by Pathanamthitta. Adoor reported 68.42% while the voter turnout in Thiruvalla was 64.68%.