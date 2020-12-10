Moderate turnout in Kottayam

As per SEC figures, provisional poll percentage is 73.91

The local body polls in Kottayam, which is witnessing a high-stakes battle between the splinter groups of the Kerala Congress (M), witnessed a moderate turnout on Thursday.

As per the estimates by the State Election Commission (SEC), the provisional polling percentage of the district stood at 73.91% with 11,89,499 out of total 16,13,627 voters in the district exercising their franchise. Those who voted comprised 76.7% of the 7.80 lakh male and 71.06% of the 8.33 lakh female voters in the district.

Meanwhile, the overall voting level stood much lesser than the 78.3% turnout recorded in 2015. The political parties, however, regard the present voting level significantly high, considering a sharp spike in the COVID-19 cases over the past few days.

High in the morning

Though a brisk polling in the early hours took Kottayam on the top among other districts in polling percentage in the morning, it slowed down by noon. Contrary to the expectations, the turnout was much lesser in the Kerala Congress fortresses such as the Uzhavoor and Lalam block panchayats and the Pala municipality. While the Uzhavoor block panchayat recorded the lowest polling percentage of 70.13, the Lalam block recorded a moderate polling of 72.94%.

Among the 11 blocks, Vaikom recorded the highest turnout of 80.18%.

Among municipalities

Across the six municipalities, Erattupetta recorded the highest polling of 85.35%, while Changanassery saw the lowest turnout of 71.05%.

Barring a few minor incidents, polling was relatively peaceful in the district. Meanwhile, EVM disruptions were reported from a handful of booths though it did not affect polling.

Confusion prevailed in the polling booth in Elamkadu, near Mundakkayam, when the polling officials allowed voting at 6 a.m. shortly after the mock poll. Following complaints, officials had to reset the EVM and call back 19 voters who had cast their votes before 7 a.m. to vote again.