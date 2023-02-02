HamberMenu
Moderate showers likely till Saturday

February 02, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

Southern and Central Kerala is likely to receive moderate rains triggered by the depression over the Bay of Bengal for two more days. A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Thursday said the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal now lies over south Sri Lanka. It is very likely to continue to move southwestwards across south Sri Lanka and emerge into Comorin and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar off the west coast of Sri Lanka by early morning of Friday. Under its influence, moderate showers are expected over Kerala on Friday and Saturday, said the release.  

