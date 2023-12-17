ADVERTISEMENT

Moderate rain lashes southern Kerala

December 17, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Southern and parts of Central Kerala received heavy rain on Sunday, triggered by the cyclonic circulation over the equatorial Indian Ocean. Though the rains proved a dampener, disrupting outdoor activities over the weekend, the steady but moderate rainfall helped replenish the reservoirs in southern Kerala.

The rain also brought down the maximum day temperature. A moderate spell of rain is expected for the next five days, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

A cyclonic circulation persists over the equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast. Under its influence, rain or thundershowers are most likely to occur at most places in the State until December 21, said the bulletin. A yellow alert has been issued for Ernakualm on Monday, warning of isolated heavy rains.

