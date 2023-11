November 25, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

EMUN 2K23, a three-day model United Nations conference for school students organised at the Excelsior English School, Kottayam, drew to a close here on Saturday.

As many as 320 students from 19 schools attended the event as delegates. Santhosh George Kulangara, managing director, Safari TV, was the guest of honour. Gregorian Public School, Kochi, was awarded the ‘Best Delegation’.

