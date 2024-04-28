ADVERTISEMENT

‘Model Space Startup Challenge’ on Tuesday

April 28, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Digital University Kerala, will inaugurate a ‘Model Space Startup Challenge’ organised by the UL Space Club at the Government Women’s College here on Tuesday.

The event is being organised with the support of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the Physics Department of the digital varsity.

It will feature interactive session with experts, a ‘Space Huddle Networking Session,’ group discussion and startup clinic presentations and valuation. Selected students from the southern districts will attend the event.

Santhosh Babu, Principal Secretary and managing director, Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL), will launch ‘Stellar Chronicle,’ the e-magazine of UL Space Club.

UL Space founder and mentor E.K. Kutty, who is a former director at ISRO, will preside over the event.

Kozhikode-based UL Space Club is an organisation under the Uralungal Labour Contract and Co-operative Society.

