Model plan completed ahead of schedule

Phoenix, a Kudumbashree construction unit from Kottankara panchayat, has completed the construction of Alakkukuzhi rehabilitation project much ahead of schedule. A model project of the Kollam Corporation, it has a total of 20 houses in the 1.5 acre property divided into plots of three cents.

The Phoenix team took over the construction on January 1, 2018, and completed it by September, three months ahead of the deadline.

32-member team

The 32-member team also included women from Kollam and Sasthamcotta, all of them trained in various trades by Kudumbashree Mission, Kollam.

The total cost of the project at Kachikadavu in Mundakkal division is ₹1.7 crore.

Apart from electrical and plumbing works, 1,600 working days went into completing the construction and the women received ₹800 per day along with ₹50 as travel allowance.

Kudumbashree Mission had trained over 250 women in the district and now it can handle the entire construction process without external assistance.

Though it was not easy for the women to get work when they started off, there has been no looking back since Kottankara panchayat handed over them a project to build 30 houses. Each woman in the unit has received an 85-day training in plumbing, electrical works and painting.

“It’s for the first time in the State that a Kudumbashree construction team has completed such a big project,” said Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator A.G. Santhosh.

The entire project was completed using high-quality material and each house has two bed rooms, kitchen, hall, veranda and common toilet.

Rehabilitation project

Corporation had launched the project to rehabilitate the families who were living in a ghetto opposite Kollam railway station and the houses, finished with vitrified tiles, will be soon handed over to beneficiaries.

“In order to help them continue their occupation the Corporation will provide a public well and laundry stones,” said Mayor V. Rajendrababu.

The next target for the Kudumbashree construction units is to become government approved micro contracting agencies so that they can directly sign contracts with local bodies.