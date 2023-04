April 12, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST

Medical Students’ Network, the student wing of the Indian Medical Association, is conducting undergraduate model medical entrance test to help MBBS aspirants. The model exam will be held on April 14 at Thiruvananthapuram and on April 16 at Kozhikode.

Alongside the exam, tips and tricks on saving time and avoiding common errors etc will be discussed. Classes on how to tackle the exam will be led by medical college faculty. For details, visit http://cognosco.vercel.app